Ming-Chi Kuo shares more iPhone SE 2 details

Last week, respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo raised hopes of small phone fans with the news that Apple was finally planning to revive the small but mighty iPhone SE in 2020. Now he’s revealed some more details which will appeal to those who like to spend small sums, too.

9to5Mac reports that Kuo’s latest TF Securities report includes a prediction that the iPhone SE 2 will start at just $399 (~£320), which certainly feels optimistic for a company that still sells the iPhone 8 for $449 (~£360 – although that somehow translates to £479 on the UK store).

Still, even if that is an underestimate, considering Apple’s cheapest 2019 handset – the iPhone 11 – starts at $699 (~£555 or £729 over here), it’s definitely one to look out for. That’s especially true, because although the iPhone SE 2 will apparently have the same body and looks as 2017’s iPhone 8, it will pack the same A13 chipset as the 2019 iPhones. Essentially that means you’ll get nearly the same impressive performance in a smaller and slightly more dated looking frame. “Nearly”, because apparently it’ll be short by 1GB RAM, too.

It’ll come in three colours – red, silver and space grey – and will drop 3D Touch from the iPhone 8, which is hardly surprising given none of the other 2019 handsets have it either.

Kuo believes this will be a winning recipe for Apple, predicting the company will shift 30 million of the handsets over the year. If the rest is true, that certainly sounds very believable: the original iPhone SE sold in impressive volumes partly because of the cheaper price, and partly because of the smaller size. While the iPhone SE2 will only be of 4.7-inch iPhone 8 dimensions, it would still be very surprising if plenty of people didn’t flock to the cheaper option if and when it becomes available.

Are you holding out for an iPhone SE 2? Let us know on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.

