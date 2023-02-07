 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Microsoft Bing search ‘reinvented’ as web’s AI-powered copilot

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Microsoft has announced a new era of Microsoft Bing search engine with an OpenAI-powered copilot to sit within Bing and the company’s Edge browser.

At a special event on Tuesday, Microsoft said the integration of the artificial intelligence-powered tool will result in better quality and more complete search results, as well as the ability to generate content and engage in a more conversational search experience.

There has never been a better time to buy the Pixel Buds Pro

There has never been a better time to buy the Pixel Buds Pro

The Pixel Buds Pro have fallen to their lowest ever price, at £129, making this the perfect time to upgrade your audio experience.

  • Amazon
  • Save 28%
  • Just £129
View Deal

The announcement and subsequent launch sets Microsoft up for an epic fight with Google for the future of search. Google itself has announced its Bard chatbot, but the new AI frontier somewhat resets the playing field and offers Bing a way back from the dead if it can more effectively capitalise on the new technology.

Microsoft says the improved search will see more relevant results, including for items like sports scores and stock prices, while the promise of more complete answers is based around a newfound ability to bring together results from across the web and offer summaries.

Microsoft says the new Bing search tools are powered by a “new, next-generation OpenAI large language model that is more powerful than ChatGPT” and augmented by a new Microsoft Prometheus model that can ensure more relevant, timely and targeted results.

New Microsoft Bing Linked In Post

“For example, you can get detailed instructions for how to substitute eggs for another ingredient in a cake you are baking right in that moment, without scrolling through multiple results,” Microsoft says.

In terms of chat, Microsoft says the interactive tool will help you continue to refine your search, including putting your favourite tech sites out of business by helping you research what TV to buy without clicking anything, while still harnessing all of the information within those reviews (little gallows humour there).

It’ll offer “more details, clarity and ideas – with links available so you can immediately act on your decisions.” It’ll also give you a “creative spark” to generate an email, create an itinerary, or pull together a quiz night.

The experiences are available in preview from today from Bing.com and within an updated Edge browser with AI capabilities like “Chat” and “Compose” built in. The former will enable users to ask for summaries of reports, for example, and then use the chatbot for more context. As for compose, the tool could help you write a LinkedIn post with prompts to ensure you hit a desired tone.

You might like…

What is Bard? The AI future of Google Search explained

What is Bard? The AI future of Google Search explained

Chris Smith 23 hours ago
What is ChatGPT? The AI text generator explained

What is ChatGPT? The AI text generator explained

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
Listen to Microsoft’s new speech AI that mimics your voice from 3 seconds of audio

Listen to Microsoft’s new speech AI that mimics your voice from 3 seconds of audio

Chris Smith 4 weeks ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.