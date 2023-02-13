New Bing AI chatbot coming to iOS and Android soon

Microsoft says its new AI chatbot-assisted Bing search will launch on iOS and Android devices soon.

In an email to early adopters who’ve been granted early access to the ChatGPT-powered feature Microsoft calls an “AI-powered co-pilot for the web”, the company says the mobile experience is being actively worked on.

So, right now, those with preview access are only able to access the potentially game-changing search technology on desktop. Microsoft is advising people to have the Bing app downloaded on their mobile devices in preparation for the pending mobile rollout.

The email first reported by Windows Latest was sent to Microsoft accounts who’d registered to be part of the trial and now have access. Shortly after the launch event last week the company revealed it had more than a million people waiting and that number is sure to have skyrocketed over the weekend.

Microsoft is telling early adopters: “As you start using the product, we would love your feedback to make the new Bing even better – please use the feedback buttons to help us learn.

“We don’t have a mobile experience ready yet – we are actively working on it and will have it ready soon. Until then, please continue to use the new Bing on desktop and download the Bing app from your favourite app store to ensure you are ready for the best experience when mobile is ready.”

The new Bing is designed to help users get a greater depth of contextual information utilising the chatbot’s ability to string together information from the web in a conversational form. The tool can help users plan a trip, pick out a new TV, or even help with the tone for a LinkedIn post. Microsoft says the interactive tool will help you continue to refine your search as you delve deeper into the query.

This all sounds like it could revitalise Microsoft’s search business, but Google isn’t about to go quietly into the night and relinquish its control on the search market. It too is working on an answer to the new Bing – a chatbot it calls Bard. Let the battle for the future of search commence.