Microsoft Surface Hub 2S: Price, specs and release date finally revealed

Microsoft first announced its Surface Hub 2 last year, and now the Redmond-based company has finally revealed its price, release date, and specs – as well as a surprise last-minute naming change.

The Surface Hub 2 family will actually be launched as the Surface 2S, with Microsoft announcing details of two models of its new-generation of collaboration-focussed displays.

A 50-inch Surface Hub 2S will launch in the US this June (UK details are still to be confirmed) with an eye-watering starting price of $7999 – or about £6155 before tax.

That will get you a 3840×2560 pixel resolution and Intel 8th-gen Core i5 processer backed up by Intel UHD 620 graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB solid state drive (SSD). There’s also a generous amount of connectivity options, including USB-A, USB-C, GbE, and HDMI ports.

The Surface Hub 2S will be come pre-loaded with a host of customised Microsoft software, including versions of Windows 10, Skype and Microsoft Office specially tweaked for the huge display. It’ll also come bundled with a Surface Hub 2 Camera and Surface Hub 2 Pen, and custom designed stands and wall-mounting options will be offered on the side.

The 50-inch Surface Hub 2S will be joined in 2020 by an even bigger 85-inch model, but what’s really interesting in the immediate future is that Microsoft’s Surface Hub 2S is built as a modular system, so you’ll be able to easily customise and upgrade its components.

For instance, Microsoft says it has plans to release a turbo-charged Surface Hub 2X processor cartridge with improved GPU chops and new software functionality next year.

The Surface Hub 2S obviously isn’t designer with average consumers in mind. The Surface Studio 2 and Surface Pro 6 are better suited for most pro-level users and creatives, but that said, there’s no denying the Surface Hub 2S would be a snazzy-looking addition to nearly any office – including home offices, if you happen to be super-rich.

