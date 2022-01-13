Microsoft stopped making Xbox One consoles in 2020

It turns out that Microsoft stopped making new Xbox One consoles way back in 2020.

“To focus on production of Xbox Series X / S, we stopped production for all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020,” Microsoft senior director of Xbox console product marketing Cindy Walker told The Verge.

The company discontinued the Xbox One X and the digital version of the Xbox One S just before the release of the Xbox Series X. Xbox One S production was then pulled at the end of 2020.

It’s a very different approach to Microsoft’s key rival Sony, which is set to continue manufacturing its last-gen PS4 console right through 2022. An extra million PS4s are apparently in works as the company continues to struggle to produce enough PS5 consoles.

Microsoft faces its own production struggles with its popular Xbox Series X console, of course, with the current chip production crisis affecting both gaming titans along with the rest of the wider tech industry. However, Microsoft does seem to be producing enough Xbox Series S consoles to go around.

The company has confirmed in the past that it is able to produce more Series S chips in the same die space as the Series X equivalent, meaning there isn’t the same bottleneck.

There’s no such efficient alternative to the PS5, of course, which perhaps explains why Sony is taking a different approach and keeping its previous generation ticking over for longer.