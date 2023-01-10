Microsoft officially ditches Windows 7 and 8

Microsoft has officially dropped support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.

The company technically ended its support for Windows 7 on January 14, 2020. However, it has continued to offer security updates ever since.

That ends from today, January 10, 2023. Anyone using the ageing OS after today will be susceptible to fresh online threats.

With that in mind, Microsoft is encouraging all legacy Windows users to upgrade to Windows 11 or Windows 10. The former will likely entail purchasing a new PC.

“PCs have changed substantially since Windows 7 was first released ten years ago,” explains a related Microsoft support page. “Today’s computers are faster, more powerful, and sleeker—plus they come with Windows 11 already installed.”

Microsoft points out that most devices sold with its outgoing operating system onboard won’t meet the hardware requirements of Windows 11. For those who can’t or are unwilling to buy a new PC, the company recommends upgrading to Windows 10.

Of course, Windows 10 itself will reach its end of support date on October 14, 2025, so this would only represent a temporary reprieve from Microsoft’s ongoing software support axe.

In a separate support post, Microsoft confirms that support for Windows 8.1 will also be ending today. Unlike Windows 7, it will not be getting an Extended Security Update (ESU) program, which is why it’s being culled on the same day as its predecessor.

With Google Chrome ending support for Windows 7 and 8 in early 2023, it seems now really is the time for all your holdouts to upgrade.