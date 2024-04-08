Microsoft has a new Xbox game preservation squad

The Xbox Series S/X consoles may be taking a shellacking from the PS5 in this generation, but Microsoft is working hard on ensuring the next-gen console gets a flawless library of games from current and previous-era consoles.

The company has now set-up a team dedicated solely to game preservation, according to leaked internal emails from Microsoft, which Windows Central says have now been confirmed as authentic by Microsoft.

In emails to her team, the new Xbox President Sarah Bond wrote: “We have formed a new team dedicated to game preservation, important to all of us at Xbox and the industry itself.”

“We are building on our strong history of delivering backwards compatibility to our players, and we remain committed to bringing forward the amazing library of Xbox games for future generations of players to enjoy.”

We would be surprised if Microsoft wasn’t doing this.

Backwards compatibility is a strong suit for Microsoft right now, with games from across the 25 years of Xbox consoles available via Xbox Game Pass. It makes sense the company will look to continue those endeavours in optimising titles for what’s coming next.

And what’s coming next, Bond said in the email, is “the biggest technological leap ever in a generation.”

The email states: “It’s been nearly six months since we came together as an organisation. Our collective achievements in that timeframe are tremendous. Everyone should feel incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved and excited about the opportunities ahead,” Sarah said, “We are moving full speed ahead on our next generation hardware, focused on delivering the biggest technological leap ever in a generation.”

Whether that AI-focused gaming console is enough to match up with whatever Sony has in store with the PS5 successor remains to be seen.