 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

More companies should follow Adobe’s lead on AI

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

OPINION: Adobe recently jumped on the generative AI bandwagon with its own text-to-image generator, called Adobe Firefly. Here’s why I think more companies need to take a leaf out of Adobe’s book when it comes to AI art and generative AI.

Whether you think it’s a good thing or the beginning of the end, it seems that we’re fast heading toward a future in which AI is interwoven into both our personal and professional lives. 

Generative AI in particular has seen a huge increase in popularity with the launch of the OpenAI-developed text generator ChatGPT and text-to-image generator Dall-E 2 in 2022, making it possible for anyone to create a story, essay or artwork in just a few clicks.

Since then, a large number of companies and apps, from Bing and Google to Snapchat and now Adobe, have launched their own AI chatbots and image generators, some of which are based on OpenAI’s AI models and others not. 

Adobe Firefly’s biggest competition in the AI art space is unarguably Dall-E 2 but where OpenAI has started debates for using existing works scraped from the web to train its AI model, Adobe hopes to introduce a level of consent that I think should be the bare minimum for all generative AI models. 

Adobe Firefly

Before continuing, it’s important to note that AI is nothing new for Adobe. Photoshop has been benefitting from Adobe Sensei-powered features like the Sky Replacement tool and Content-Aware Fill for several years now. The same goes for Premiere Pro, After Effects and other Creative Cloud programmes that benefit from Sensei’s AI frameworks.

However, Firefly is Adobe’s first set of generative AI models. This means that users – regardless of experience or skill – will now be able to go a step further and use a string of words to describe and generate images, vectors, audio, video and 3D content, as well as tools like brushes and gradients that can be used to produce works. 

The most interesting part of Firefly is Adobe’s “Do Not Train” content credential tag, which allows artists to request that their content not be used to train models. Adobe says that this tag will stay associated with the artwork wherever it is used, stored or published. 

“With industry adoption, this will help prevent web crawlers from using works with “Do Not Train” credentials as part of a dataset”, explained Adobe during its 2023 Summit

Not only that but Adobe will also automatically mark works created or modified with generative AI as such, allowing viewers to more easily identify AI-generated designs.

While Adobe claims that Firefly is structured to help creators work more efficiently, there are still some obvious points of contention when it comes to the validity of AI art and whether it should be considered and treated as art at all. This is especially poignant when considering how generative art models can take jobs from working artists. 

However, if we’re heading toward an AI-powered future, the least companies can do is help people to identify when works are AI-generated and ensure that AI models aren’t trained on the work of unconsenting artists and effectively stealing and transforming their works for profit.

You might like…

Stereo playback is back in fashion, and that might be a good thing

Stereo playback is back in fashion, and that might be a good thing

Kob Monney 1 day ago
ROG Ally and Steam Deck have lost sight of what makes the Switch great

ROG Ally and Steam Deck have lost sight of what makes the Switch great

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
Sound and Vision: The future of sound is here and no-one is talking about it

Sound and Vision: The future of sound is here and no-one is talking about it

Kob Monney 2 days ago
Winners and Losers: WhatsApp adds multi-phone support as Snapchat’s My AI comes under fire

Winners and Losers: WhatsApp adds multi-phone support as Snapchat’s My AI comes under fire

Hannah Davies 2 days ago
Ctrl+Alt+Delete: Thanks AMD, now I want a Steam Deck 2

Ctrl+Alt+Delete: Thanks AMD, now I want a Steam Deck 2

Adam Speight 3 days ago
Fast Charge: Samsung is right to bring the Galaxy Z Fold 5 launch forward

Fast Charge: Samsung is right to bring the Galaxy Z Fold 5 launch forward

Lewis Painter 3 days ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.