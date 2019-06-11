Cambridge Audio enters the true wireless market with the Melomania 1

Cambridge Audio has leapt into uncharted waters with the Melomania 1, its first pair of true wireless in-ears

Named after the R&D floor at its London office, the Melomania 1 aims to be your audio partner of choice for whatever activity you’re doing.

Related: Best true wireless earbuds

Battery life is rated at nine hours on a single charge, with the charging case offering an extra four charges (36 hours), bringing a total battery life of 45 hours. In comparison, that’s more than Apple’s AirPods can achieve, although only half of the EOZ Air.

Weighing just 4.6g for each earbud, the diaphragms in the 5.8mm drive units are made out of the lightweight Graphene. Cambridge Audio’s engineers chose Graphene specifically for its strength and flexibility, which is no wonder as its apparently 100 times stronger than steel.

The Melomania 1 also boast support for Bluetooth 5 with the wireless range able to stretch to 30m. Support for AAC and aptX codecs means users should be able to experience lossless quality audio without encountering audio drop outs.

The earbuds also pack in high quality micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) microphones and Qualcomm’s Clear Voice Capture (cVc) noise-cancelling technology, so voice calls should be rendered with clarity and remain free from background noise.

Rated at IPX5 they’re fully protected against water and sweat, making them a good choice for the gym set.

Available in silver and black, the Melomania 1 are available to purchase directly from Cambridge Audio, Amazon and Richer Sounds for £119.95/$129.95.