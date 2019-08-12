The Meizu 16s Pro and Pixel 4 will have one key feature in common

The Meizu 16s Pro will feature a nifty 90Hz refresh rate display similar to the one expected on the Google Pixel 4, according to a ‘leaked’ spec sheet.

The spec sheet appeared over the weekend after being spotted by writers at TME.net. The sheet suggests Meizu’s next flagship will feature a 90Hz refresh/120Hz polling rate AMOLED screen.

The screen’s size wasn’t disclosed but this would make the 16s Pro a direct rival to the OnePlus 7 Pro and Pixel 4.

The OnePlus 7 Pro was one of the first mainstream phones to feature a 90Hz screen. A separate “leak” last week suggested the Pixel 4 will also have a 90Hz screen, which in our mind would be no bad thing.

Refresh rate refers to how many times a screen renders an image every second. A higher refresh rate means there’s less delay between each individual frame, which in turn makes animations look smoother. It can also offer an advantage in competitive games by reducing the amount of time between you enacting a command and it appearing on screen.

Most phone screens are locked to 60Hz. The only phones with a higher than 90Hz refresh rate are the gaming focused Razer Phone 2 and ROG Phone 2, which use 120Hz panels.

The Meizu 16s Pro’s screen wasn’t the only detail included in the leak. The sheet also suggests the phone will run using Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 Plus CPU and a generous 12GB of RAM.

Round back it’s listed as having a nifty triple camera setup that’ll combine a primary 48-megapixel sensor, with a secondary 20-megapixel telephoto and undisclosed third snapper. The specs put the Meizu 16s Pro firmly in flagship territory.

The leak didn’t include any info on the Meizu 16s Pro’s price or release date. None of the specs are official and considering the untested source we’d take the leak with a pinch of salt.

If the Meizu 16s Pro does launch in the near future it will face some pretty stiff competition. Apple’s fabled iPhone 11 is expected to make its debut at the end of the month/early September. Google’s Pixel 4 is expected launch a bit later in October. Both phones are expected to feature reworked custom triple-camera setups.

