Meet the adorable pug who is creating alien noises for Halo Infinite

343 Industries has released a new development diary for Halo Infinite detailing exactly how the strange alien sounds in the sci-fi shooter are seemingly being made.

It turns out that an adorable pug is brought into the studio to snack on treats and play around, all while his fun, throaty sounds are recorded for use in the game. Nope, we don’t know how they came up with this idea either.

The video, which was posted to the studio’s official instagram, features Buddy the Pug munching on treats as he roams around the studio, letting out an assortment of cute noises as he does. While this happens, a mic is being held up to record the whole thing.

Buddy is the second pug to be used in the development of Halo Infinite. Gyoza appeared in a similar video recently, also being used to gather sounds which will assume will be used as part of the upcoming shooter’s alien repertoire.

Obviously, Halo Infinite isn’t powered by pugs alone. 343 Industries has been providing an inside look at the game’s audio development for over a year now with its ‘Sound Design Saturday’ posts on social media. It’s been a fascinating insight into the game we’ve been waiting five long years for, showcasing many parts of a game’s creation we don’t take into consideration.

“We hope you’ve enjoyed a look behind-the-scenes with our Audio Team over the past year. We can’t wait for you to see, and hear, more about Halo Infinite in the coming months,” 343 said in the post.

Microsoft has said more information on Halo Infinite will emerge in July, with a teaser being posted online last week. Set to be a launch title for Xbox Series X, this could be our first glimpse at the title’s world, gameplay and narrative. Much of it remains a mystery, especially given the epic cliffhanger at the end of Halo 5: Guardians. We have so many questions, and with any luck 343 Industries is ready and waiting to answer them.

