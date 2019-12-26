Man United vs Newcastle − How to tune in on Amazon Prime Video

Philippe Albert’s chip. Rooney’s angry volley. Keane trying to punch Shearer’s lights out. Man United vs Newcastle is one of those fixtures that just keeps giving, and seven years on from their 4-3 thriller at Old Trafford on Boxing Day 2012, these two Uniteds will return to the scene of the crime. Our guide explains all you need to know to watch Man United vs Newcastle this evening, including full live stream details. And best of all, you may be able to tune in for free.

Man United vs Newcastle kick-off time

Kick-off is set for 5:30pm GMT.

Man United vs Newcastle live stream

Amazon has exclusive rights to Man United vs Newcastle, and you’ll be able to live stream the game through Prime Video.

If you’re not familiar with Prime Video, it’s a streaming platform that’s essentially Amazon’s equivalent of Netflix. You need to be an Amazon Prime member to access Prime Video, and a subscription costs either £7.99 per month or £79 per year.

However, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial of Prime, and if you’re eligible for it, you can watch Man United vs Newcastle for free.

Just follow this link to go straight to the match − the build-up starts at 5pm.

Amazon is also showing the following games on Prime Video today:

Tottenham vs Brighton (12:30pm kick-off, coverage from 11:30am)

Aston Villa vs Norwich (3pm kick-off, coverage starts at 2:30pm)

Bournemouth vs Arsenal (3pm kick-off, coverage starts at 2:30pm)

Chelsea vs Southampton (3pm kick-off, coverage starts at 2:30pm)

Crystal Palace vs West Ham (3pm kick-off, coverage starts at 2:30pm)

Everton vs Burnley (3pm kick-off, coverage starts at 2:30pm)

Sheffield Utd vs Watford (3pm kick-off, coverage starts at 2:30pm)

Leicester vs Liverpool (4K, 8pm kick-off, coverage starts at 7:30pm)

Prime Video actually lets you multi-screen, so you can watch up to three different games at the same time. Follow this link for more details.

Alternatively, you could tune into tonight’s Amazon Goals Centre, which will show you every goal from all of today’s matches, as well as other key moments like red cards, chances and, presumably, the latest and greatest VAR controversies.

How to watch Man United vs Newcastle on TV

You can watch Man United vs Newcastle on a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and laptops.

Depending on what type of device you’re using, all you need to do to tune in is fire up the Prime Video app or visit the Prime Video site, and find the game in the listings.

If you want to watch the match on your TV but don’t own a compatible smart TV, you’ll need to get your hands on some additional hardware.

You can instead cast Prime Video to your TV from your phone, tablet or laptop, or go via an Amazon streaming device like a Fire TV Stick, or a set top box, games console or Blu-ray player.

If you’re abroad at the moment, and worried that you might not be able to watch Man United vs Newcastle where you are, a common workaround is to use a VPN. If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country.

We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as $4 a month and save up to $72 on your yearly bill.

Man United vs Newcastle − Match preview

The Magpies have steadily and quietly climbed up the table over the past few weeks, and they sit right behind Man United ahead of today’s round of fixtures.

Toon firecracker Allan Saint-Maximin is unfortunately sidelined through injury, but the Newcastle faithful will be praying that Miguel Almiron will be a different beast now that he’s finally broken his goal-scoring (and assist-making) duck.

Steve Bruce’s side recorded a memorable win in the reverse fixture back in October, thanks to a wonderful second-half drive from boyhood Newcastle fan Matty Longstaff on his Premier League debut.

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba may make his long-awaited return to the Man United starting line-up today, which should come as a huge boost for Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side. Even Graeme Souness couldn’t deny that he’s a massive step up over Fred.

The Frenchman came on as a substitute in their last game against Watford, but wasn’t able to help turn around the 2-0 deficit despite being the best player on the park. If Pogba and the players around him can finally click, Man United will surely prove too much for Newcastle to handle.

Deputy News and Features Editor Aatif made his long-rumoured return to Trusted Reviews in 2018, having spent a wonderful 10 months writing all sorts for the site in 2015. During his self-imposed exile, he visited many faraway lands …