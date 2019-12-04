Amazon will live stream six Premier League matches on Prime Video tonight, with five of them scheduled for a 7:30pm (GMT) kick-off and one lined up for 8:15pm. You can multi-screen up to three different games through a single Amazon account, but we’d recommend reserving one of your screens for a little something called Goals Centre.

Goals Centre is essentially a highlights show in real time. It will show you every goal from every game right after the ball has hit the back of the net, as well as other key moments like red cards, decent chances and, presumably, the latest and greatest VAR controversies.

Tonight’s Goal Centre (December 4) will begin at 6:30pm and follow these six matches:

Chelsea vs Aston Villa (7:30pm kick-off, coverage starts at 6:30pm)

Leicester vs Watford (7:30pm kick-off, coverage starts at 6:30pm)

Man Utd vs Tottenham (7:30pm kick-off, coverage starts at 6:30pm)

Southampton vs Norwich (7:30pm kick-off, coverage starts at 6:30pm)

Wolves vs West Ham (7:30pm kick-off, coverage starts at 6:30pm)

Liverpool vs Everton (4K HDR, 8:15pm kick-off, coverage starts at 6:30pm)

It will be fronted by Steve Bower (regular armchair viewers will probably recognise his face), who’ll be joined in the studio by Joe Cole, Dion Dublin, Tim Sherwood and Robbie Savage. Things are guaranteed to get raucous.

Goals Centre will return at 2:30pm on December 26, when Bower will follow the six 3pm kick-offs:

Bournemouth vs Arsenal (3pm kick-off, coverage starts at 2:30pm)

Aston Villa vs Norwich (3pm kick-off, coverage starts at 2:30pm)

Chelsea vs Southampton (3pm kick-off, coverage starts at 2:30pm)

Crystal Palace vs West Ham (3pm kick-off, coverage starts at 2:30pm)

Everton vs Burnley (3pm kick-off, coverage starts at 2:30pm)

Sheffield Utd vs Watford (3pm kick-off, coverage starts at 2:30pm)

If you’re a football fan and you’re eligible for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, now’s the time to activate it. Amazon has the exclusive rights to 20 Premier League games in December, so if you start your Amazon Prime free trial now you’ll have access to all of them.

Amazon will start charging you when your free trial ends, but you can cancel it before that happens.

