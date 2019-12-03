Amazon will let you watch different Premier League games on multiple screens − through one Prime subscription

Today could be a huge moment for Sky, BT and the Premier League. Amazon has secured the exclusive rights to 20 of December’s Premier League fixtures, and it will live stream the first two of these tonight. You can watch them both at the same time, through a single Prime Video subscription.

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth (7:30pm GMT kick-off) will be the first game shown through Amazon Prime Video, with Burnley vs Man City (8:15pm kick-off) set to begin as the half-time whistle blows at Selhurst Park.

However, for both games, Amazon’s pre-match coverage gets underway at 7pm.

Rather than flipping between streams, you can tune into both games at the same time − well, if your home Wi-Fi can handle it − and doing so doesn’t require multiple Amazon Prime subscriptions.

This is because, as standard, Amazon Prime Video lets you stream up to three different things at the same time (though you can’t stream the same thing to more than two different devices at the same time). And this applies whether you’re paying for your Prime subscription or if you’re on Amazon’s 30-day free trial.

There’s no mention of live events being treated any differently on Amazon’s website.

That means you can fire up Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth on your TV and Burnley vs Man City on your phone or laptop (or vice versa, of course), and not have to worry about missing out on a goal-fest on the other side. All you need to do is log in to your Amazon account on the devices you’d like to watch the games on.

If you’re a football fan and you’re eligible for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, now’s the time to activate it. Amazon has the exclusive rights to 20 Premier League games in December, so if you start your Amazon Prime free trial now you’ll have access to all of them.

Amazon will start charging you when your free trial ends, but you can cancel it before that happens.

