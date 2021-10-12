MacBook Pro 2021 will be first Mac with 120Hz display – report

Apple’s MacBook Pro 2021 appears to be less than a week away with today’s confirmation of the October 18 ‘Unleashed’ Event.

While recent rumours have predicted the M1X processor could be joined by a Mini LED display, today’s speculation suggests that screen could offer a 120Hz refresh rate akin to the best phones and best TVs. Apple also features the 120Hz ProMotion display tech on the iPad Pro and the most recent iPhone 13 Pro.

The word (via 9to5Mac) comes from analyst Ross Young who works for Display Chain Consultants, who is developing a good rep’ for correctly predicting Apple display tech.

In a tweet following Apple’s announcement, Young tweeted to say both the expected 14-inch and 16-inch models will get the 120Hz refresh rates. Essentially, Young says, they will be “scaled up 12.9-inch iPad Pro displays.”

This would mark the first time Apple has included the 120Hz Pro Motion technology within a Mac desktop or laptop and will certainly add another ‘Pro’ string to the MacBook Pro’s bow if the rumour comes to fruition.

Elsewhere the headline is likely to be the Apple M1X processor, the first follow up to Apple’s first excellently received M1 processor. According to recent speculation, the M1X will be a Pro version of the current M1 chip, with additional CPU/GPU cores.

A report from Bloomberg says it will “greatly outpace the performance and capabilities of the current M1 chips,” but stop short of being a full second-generation Apple Silicon solution.

The October 18 event could also include the arrival of new Apple AirPods wireless earbuds. We’ll have full coverage of the event, when it commences at 6pm UK time.