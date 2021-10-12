 large image

Apple event confirmed for next week, with new MacBook Pro expected

Apple has confirmed that it will hosting an event on 18 October 2021, next week.

The event will be streamed online from Apple Park, kicking off at 10am PDT (6pm UK time).

Apple hasn’t given away any clues about what it could be unveiling, but the company is widely expected to announce a new MacBook Pro laptop, which could feature a new M1X processor, a Mini LED display and new design.

The M1X processor is expected to be the biggest upgrade, with Bloomberg suggesting it will have 8 high-performance cores, 2 energy-efficient cores and up to a whopping 32 graphics cores. Such specs could potentially make the MacBook Pro the fastest laptop of its kind.

The next MacBook Pro has also been tipped to be available in a 14-inch model, as well as the standard 16-inch model.

The smaller 13-inch MacBook Pro is not expected to see an update during this event, with Apple already fitting it with an M1 processor instead.

Apple is likely to stop selling Intel configurations for the MacBook Pro following this launch, as the company continues its efforts to transition over to Apple Silicon.

Other rumoured upgrades for the upcoming MacBook Pro include an improved webcam, the return of MagSafe charging and a minor bump to the resolution.

It’s also possible that Apple could announce the AirPods 3 and a new Mac Mini, with both devices rumoured to launch before the end of year.

Reports suggest the AirPods 3 could see a similar design to the existing AirPods Pro, while the Mac Mini could be upgraded with the rumoured M1X chip that’s expected to feature inside the MacBook Pro.

We’ll be covering all of the latest news and leaks in the build up to Apple’s event, and will also be reporting on the showcase live. So if you’re excited to see what Apple has in store for us, be sure to keep your eye on Trusted Reviews.

