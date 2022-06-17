 large image

MacBook and iPad Pro may go OLED sooner than previously thought

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple product rumours tend to be around a while before anything comes of them. We’re talking years here. If you hear a whisper about a change in display tech, for example, it might be 4-5 years away.

Such has been the case with the oft-repeated claim that the tech gods at Cupertino plan to release MacBooks and iMacs with OLED displays, joining the iPhone range currently rocking OLED screens.

Reports on Friday now say this could happen as soon as 2024. Ross Young, the often-reliable CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants reckons a MacBook Pro, MacBook Air (or MacBook) could arrive rocking the contrast-rich screen tech. He also says 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models may arrive in the same year with OLED.

In a tweet shared with his ‘super’ followers (via Gizmodo) he wrote: “It is looking increasingly likely that Apple will launch a 13.3-inch OLED notebook in 2024 in addition to the 11-inch OLED and 12.9-inch iPad Pros. It is expected to be a MacBook Air, but could potentially become a MacBook, MacBook Pro or new category.”

Previous reporting on the matter last year, suggested Apple wouldn’t launch its OLED iPads and MacBooks until at least 2025. When they do arrive, the displays may use a two-stack tandem structure, but there are still cost obstacles to consider.

A report from The Elec last November explained: “The structure stacks two layers of red, green and blue emission layers, which doubles luminance and extends the panel’s life span. It also needs thin-film transistor (TFT) technology that acts as switches for the pixels. This technology is considered needed as tablets and PCs have a longer life compared to smartphones.”

Would an OLED display push you towards upgrading your MacBook? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

