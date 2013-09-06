Mac OS X Mavericks primed for late October release, reports claim

The latest version of Apple’s desktop and laptop computing software, Mac OS X Mavericks, will be available for download in late October, according to reports.

The new OS, which will sit on the company’s Mac devices, will land sometime after Apple’s quarterly financial report, expected to be delivered in the middle of next month. This is a trend Apple has followed for previous launches of the software, including OS X Lion and Mountain Lion.

However, according to 9to5Mac’s sources, the timing choice is more closely aligned to Apple’s desire to get iOS 7, the company’s new mobile software, out of the gate to iPhone and iPad users before rolling out the Mac updates.

Upon unveiling the update at WWDC back in June, Apple promised an Autumn release window, but many had hoped to see the software unleashed in full at the iPhone launch event scheduled for this coming Tuesday September 10.

When the software does drop for MacBook, iMac and Mac Pro users, it’ll bring new features like Apple Maps, Newsstand and iBooks as native apps, as well as an advanced Notifications Centre.

There are also brand new Safari and Calendar apps as well as support for multiple displays and the long-awaited inclusion of Finder tabs.

Via 9to5Mac