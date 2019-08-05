Looks like the Galaxy Note 10’s going to make the same big mistake as the iPhone 11

The Galaxy Note 10 is going to be extortionately expensive when it launches later this week, according to a fresh leak.

The pricing information was published by serial phone ‘leaker’ Ishan Agarwal on Twitter over the weekend and suggests the base 256GB storage model of the Galaxy Note 10 will cost €949 (roughly £872). The lowest specced version of the Note 10 Plus will reportedly retail for an even heftier €1099 (roughly £1010).

It has already been leaked but confirming from my side as well. The Samsung Galaxy Note10 will start from €949 for 256GB Variant. Galaxy Note10+ will cost €1099 for 256GB and €1199 for 512GB. The Price will slightly differ b/w Euro countries.Will tell about more variants soon! pic.twitter.com/VyNjAj1YE3 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 1, 2019

The pricing isn’t official but it would put the Note 10 firmly in line with most 2019 flagships, which generally retail for a round £900-£1000. The Galaxy Note 10 is the hotly anticipated next family of phablets from Samsung. Official details about the device remain unknown, but rumours suggest it will come in three variants: regular, plus and 5G.

All three are expected to have very different designs to last year’s Galaxy Note 9, featuring mixed metal and glass chassis with a front facing hole punch camera in their top right side. All three are expected to have an improved S Pen stylus and upgraded rear camera based off the one debuted on Samsung’s Galaxy S10 family of phones.

The pricing listed in the report could spell trouble for the phablet. Most companies are struggling to sell top end phones at the moment. Samsung reported slower than expected sales of its flagship Galaxy S10 in its last quarterly financials.

Apple has been experiencing similar slowing sales of its iPhones. Kantar sales stats suggested Apple lost 0.8% of its European market share this year in its last mobile market tracking report. The company has reportedly scaled back production for its rumoured iPhone 11, which is expected to target the same premium space, in response to the lull.

Most analysts agree to the lull is due to people’s reticence to spend £1000 on a phone and the fact buyers are generally waiting longer before upgrading their phone. Researchers at Counterpoint, Kantar and IDC list this as a key reason the mid-range, £300-£600 market is the fastest growing at the moment.

