Look out, Apple Studio Display! The Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K is almost here

Samsung has confirmed the release details for the ViewFinity S9 5K computer monitor, which was launched to much acclaim at CES 2023 in January.

Following the release of the gaming-centric Odyssey G9 OLED last month, the company has dropped key information on the other big hitter from CES.

The 5K (5,120 x 2,880) 27-inch monitor will be available in August for the price of $1,599.99 in the United States. The UK price was not announced by Samsung today.

Designed for pro users and a direct rival to the Apple Studio Display, Samsung is promising a wide colour gamut of 99% DCI-P3 and Delta E <2 calibration right out of the box. The typical brightness is 600 cd/m2 while the pixel density is 218 PPI. It’ll also arrive with the Smart Calibration tech that relies on a companion smartphone and the SmartThings app.

In a press release Samsung says “users can choose to calibrate in Basic mode for a quick and easy adjustment of white balance and gamma settings, or they can use Professional mode for complete control of colour temperature, luminance, colour space and gamma settings. Users can start this process simply by pointing their smartphone camera at the ViewFinity S9, and after calibration, they can view a report detailing the adjustments made and the Delta E colour accuracy.”

Samsung is also excited about the TUV-certified Intelligent Eye Care feature that helps to reduce eye strain if you’re using it for ages. And, like some of Samsung’s gaming monitors, it can also rotate 90-degrees and sit in portrait and making it easier to enjoy long documents with minimal scrolling.

There’s also a built-in 4K SlimFit camera for video calling, while the Smart TV and Gaming Hub experiences are on board too.

It’s not clear why Samsung hasn’t published these details on the UK Newsroom site yet, but the company is promising a global release for the monitor. Stay tuned for the UK price.