Samsung at CES 2023: TVs, smart fridges, and bendy screens

Samsung has had a CES 2023 jam-packed with new stuff, so we’re here to round up some of the choice pickings.

Each year at the Consumer Electronics Show held in Las Vegas, Samsung tends to be among the busiest brands. You’d expect that given the sheer diversity of its offering, from fancy kitchen equipment to cutting edge home entertainment.

This year is proving no different. Here’s what the tech giant has on show at CES 2023.

New TVs

Ask anyone what Samsung makes, and right after smartphones we’d wager that they’d say TVs. Sure enough, there have been a bunch of new television sets on show across the brand’s Neo QLED, MicroLED and OLED lines.

The company is particularly focusing on its Neo QLED 8K and 4K panels, which are the latest iterations of the company’s Quantum dot LED technology (thing next-gen LCD). backed by a proprietary algorithm that drives Samsung’s new Auto HDR Remastering. This uses AI to boost HDR effects even on non-HDR content.

We also saw more on Samsung’s exciting next-gen MicroLED TVs (like OLED, but with non-organic material for better brightness). Samsung has new bezel-free 50 to 140-inch offerings on the show floor.

Samsung hasn’t completely abandoned OLED either, with fresh 55, 65 and 77-inch models on display, all bolstered by the same Quantum Dot technology that drives those QLED TVs. They also benefit from 144Hz refresh rates and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification, while Samsung Gaming Hub has new gaming features like Virtual Aim Point and GameBar 3.0 with MiniMap Sharing. Gamers take note.

Samsung’s free ad-support TV offering, Samsung TV Plus, comes as part of the package on each TV.

New monitors

Adjacent to its TV offering, Samsung is also showing off some new monitors at CES 2023.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is being touted as “the world’s first dual UHD gaming monitor”. This is a curved 57-inch quantum mini LED monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate. It’s also extremely wide and very sharp, with an almost comical 32:9 aspect ratio and a corresponding 7,680 × 2,160 resolution.

Another gamer-friendly feature support for DisplayPort 2.1, which is said to be a world first. This transfers data roughly twice as fast as DisplayPort 1.4, and enables lossless Display Stream Compression (DSC).

The Odyssey OLED G9 has the same 32:9 aspect ratio and 240Hz refresh rate, but in a slightly smaller 49-inch package and with an OLED panel in place of that mini LED.

For pro users there’s the Samsung ViewFinity S9, a flat 27-inch monitor with a 5K resolution, a wide colour gamut of 99% DCI-P3. and an average Delta E of ≦2. A built-in Color Calibration Engine lets you adjust the display from your smartphone using the Samsung Smart Calibration application. It also comes with a 4K SlimFit camera.

Finally, the Smart Monitor M8 4K monitor now comes in a new smaller 27-inch profile to accompany the existing 32-inch one. Improvements include a new 2K SlimFit camera, as well as a My Contents feature that shows your pictures when in standby mode and within Bluetooth range of your phone.

Sliding, bending laptop screen

As we reported yesterday, Samsung also has its new Flex Hybrid display on show at CES 2023.

More a prototype than a final product, the Flex Hybrid is aimed at laptops, and can both slide out at one end and bend at the other. This opens up the possibility of using the screen as a 10.5-inch 4:3 display or a full 12.4-inch 16:10 screen.

The company is also showing off its larger slidable display, which debuted at Intel Innovation 2022 back in September. This can unroll from a 13 or 14-inch form factor to a 17.3-inch one.

Bespoke Kitchen

Samsung has also been busy in the kitchen at CES 2023. Its Bespoke Kitchen lineup, which includes the likes of the Bespoke AI Oven and Bespoke 4 Door Flex refrigerator, are all bolstered by AI.

The Bespoke 4 Door Flex fridge with Family Hub+ features a huge portrait-oriented 32-inch display, with an intuitive dashboard giving you an overview of the entire meal preparation process. It also serves as a hub for all your smart home applications.

Naturally, you can also use this huge screen as a TV and stream one of those free Samsung TV Plus channels, with a picture-in-picture feature ensuring it won’t interrupt your meal prep.

Support for the Amazon Your Essentials app lets you order ingredients with a click.

Samsung’s SmartThings Cooking is an automated kitchen assistant that helps you find recipes based on your ingredients, automatically set your various connected appliances (including the Bespoke AI Oven), and keep track of your shopping list. It’ll even sync up with Samsung Health and feed in your daily activity to provide custom meal suggestions.

Talking of the updated Bespoke AI Oven, it now supplies Full Steam, Air Fry and Sous Vide cooking options, while an enhanced Oven Camera recognises food and optimises cooking settings accordingly.

You’ll even get burn notifications, and you can monitor what’s cooking yourself remotely thanks to that SmartThings integration.