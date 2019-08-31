Lomachenko vs Campbell Live Stream: How to watch Lomachenko vs Campbell online

Briton’s Luke Campbell is up against the toughest competitor he’s faced so far in the form of Vasyl Lomachenko. He takes on Lomachenko at the O2 Arena in London tonight, but make no mistake, this won’t be an easy fight. Both fighters are Olympic Gold medallists and both will be confident of taking the WBC, WBA and WBO belts on offer. Here’s how to live stream Lomachenko vs Campbell online – plus all the key details like the Lomachenko vs Campbell UK time and undercard.

Lomachenko – also referred to as ‘The Matrix’ thanks to his dazzling footwork – holds the WBA and WBO belts and has eyes on adding the vacant WBC belt to his burgeoning collection.

Both had emphatic wins last time out, with Campbell travelling over to New York to stop Adrian Yung in round five. Lomachenko organised a demolition of Anthony Crolla in Los Angeles and considering he holds two of the belts on offer, he’s the favourite in this bout.

Here are all the details you need to watch Lomachenko vs Campbell tonight.

Lomachenko vs Campbell UK Time: When is the fight?

The fight will take place late on Saturday, August 31, with the two fighters expected to make their way out to the ring at 10pm BST. However, this schedule is subject to change, depending on how quickly (or slowly) the undercard progresses.

TV coverage in the UK will start at 6pm on Saturday, and there’s a lot of action to keep you occupied before the main event takes place. The undercard includes:

Charlie Edwards vs Julio Cesar Martinez Aguilar (WBC world flyweight)

Hughie Fury vs Alexander Povetkin (heavyweight)

Joe Cordina vs Gavin Gwynne (lightweight)

Joshua Buatsi vs Ryan Ford (light heavyweight)

James Tennyson vs Atif Shafiq (lightweight)

Savannah Marshall vs Daniele Bastieri (women’s super-middleweight)

Martin Joseph Ward vs Josue Bendana (super featherweight)

Dalton Smith vs Daryl Pearce (super lightweight)

Connor Coghill vs Dean Jones (super featherweight)

If you miss the action on Saturday night, fear not, there’ll be two repeat showings of the fight at 9am and 4pm this Sunday.

Lomachenko vs Campbell TV Channel: Which UK TV channel is showing Lomachenko vs Campbell?

Sky Sports Box Office (channel 492 on the Sky box) has the TV rights to Lomachenko vs Campbell in the UK, so Sky TV subscribers can get in on the action for the sum of £19.95.

To order the fight through your Sky box, just follow this link.

For everyone else, including Virgin Media and BT TV subscribers, you can buy the fight online here.

Lomachenko vs Campbell Live Stream: How to watch Lomachenko vs Campbell online

Once you’ve registered and paid up to watch the fight you can choose to watch it on your browser via PC and Mac, via iOS and Android, or via the Now TV box or Now TV Stick.

Worried that you might not be able to live stream the fight where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs for streaming is the best place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you. We’ve also rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%. CyberGhost VPN Sign up for a year and get an extra six months free with CyberGhost VPN. Billed just once over that 18 month period (and then yearly after that), this deal will cost you a total of just £63, saving you 73% on your total bill.

That’s all there is to it. Will Campbell manage to overcome the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world? Well, you have all the info to see how the fight turns out.

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More