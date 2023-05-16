Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Logitech G Cloud handheld comes to UK and Europe

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld has arrived in Europe several months after being launched in the US.

Logitech’s handheld is designed to let you play your chosen game streaming service on the comfort of your couch, with a solid set of gaming controls, a 7-inch FHD+ display, and support for the likes of GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

From March 22, the Logitech G Cloud will be available to buy in a number of European territories, including the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland.

It’ll be priced at £329/€359. For the first month on sale, Logitech has produced an introductory bundle that includes up to 6 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, 1 month of NVIDIA GeForce NOW Priority, and 1 month of Shadow PC.

Logitech initially announced its cloud gaming machine back in September, before rolling it out to a US audience on October 17 at an RRP of $349.

The company has added a number of meaningful updates in the months since that initial release, including virtual button mapping, making the G Cloud a much better Android gaming device than before. You can also now customise the analogue stick and trigger sensitivity, and Shadow PC streaming service support (as mentioned above).

We reviewed the Logitech G Cloud recently, praising its “Solid hardware and impressive battery life”, as well as its cloud gaming performance, but bemoaning its price. We’ve referenced the fact that you can use the G Cloud for Android gaming, but limited internal specs mean that we wouldn’t recommend it.

Stick to the cloud, which is what it’s intended for, and you’ll have a fine time.

