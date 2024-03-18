LG’s cute CineBeam Q 4K projector arrives April 1 with £200 pre-order bonus

The LG CineBeam Q (née CineBeam Qube) mini 4K projector was a CES 2024 delight and now we know when it’ll arrive and what it’ll cost.

The lifestyle projector, which is inspired by the design of an old fashioned movie camera, will go on sale on April 1 in the UK for the rather meaty price of £1,299.98.

The 4K HDR model offers a 120-inch display with auto keystone correction and auto focus, while the minimum throw of just 1.2m will cast a 50-inch screen onto the surface of your choosing.

The diminutive model, which will rival Samsung’s FreeStyle Range, is versatile thanks to its 360-degree rotatable handle making it easy to place anywhere and enjoy your favourite streaming apps via the LG webOS operating system.

Miracast and Apple AirPlay 2 are also on board, enabling casting from secondary devices, while there’s also support for external batteries, making it the CineBeam Q a fun option for camping, provided you have a Wi-Fi connection.

Along with the native 3,840 x 2,160 resolution, there’s 500 ANSI Lumens of brightness and a contrast ratio of 450,000:1, as well as and 154 percent coverage (overall) of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

There’s also a 3W speaker built in, but there’s also a HMDI with eARC and USB C port for connecting other speakers, as well as wireless options.

While that price maybe somewhat eye-watering, LG is offering a pre-order bonus for those buying through the official portal from today. In the UK, you can save £200 by ordering prior to the April 1 release date.

If you’re looking to class-up your home entertainment line-up with this chic retro-looking projector, we’d advise you jump about now and secure that two hundred quid off.

As well as the LG Cinebeam Q, we were also big admirers of the XGIMI Horizon Max, which brings IMAX imagery to your wall.