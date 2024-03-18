Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

LG’s cute CineBeam Q 4K projector arrives April 1 with £200 pre-order bonus

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The LG CineBeam Q (née CineBeam Qube) mini 4K projector was a CES 2024 delight and now we know when it’ll arrive and what it’ll cost.

The lifestyle projector, which is inspired by the design of an old fashioned movie camera, will go on sale on April 1 in the UK for the rather meaty price of £1,299.98.

Slash a huge 51% off the Samsung Galaxy S23 phone today

Slash a huge 51% off the Samsung Galaxy S23 phone today

Save a whopping £483.11 on the highly-rated Samsung Galaxy S23 on Amazon! Now at an incredible 51% off, get this top-notch smartphone for just £465.89. Don’t miss out on this unbeatable deal!

  • Amazon
  • Save 51%
  • Now £465.89
View Deal

The 4K HDR model offers a 120-inch display with auto keystone correction and auto focus, while the minimum throw of just 1.2m will cast a 50-inch screen onto the surface of your choosing.

The diminutive model, which will rival Samsung’s FreeStyle Range, is versatile thanks to its 360-degree rotatable handle making it easy to place anywhere and enjoy your favourite streaming apps via the LG webOS operating system.

Miracast and Apple AirPlay 2 are also on board, enabling casting from secondary devices, while there’s also support for external batteries, making it the CineBeam Q a fun option for camping, provided you have a Wi-Fi connection.

Along with the native 3,840 x 2,160 resolution, there’s 500 ANSI Lumens of brightness and a contrast ratio of 450,000:1, as well as and 154 percent coverage (overall) of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

There’s also a 3W speaker built in, but there’s also a HMDI with eARC and USB C port for connecting other speakers, as well as wireless options.

While that price maybe somewhat eye-watering, LG is offering a pre-order bonus for those buying through the official portal from today. In the UK, you can save £200 by ordering prior to the April 1 release date.

If you’re looking to class-up your home entertainment line-up with this chic retro-looking projector, we’d advise you jump about now and secure that two hundred quid off.

As well as the LG Cinebeam Q, we were also big admirers of the XGIMI Horizon Max, which brings IMAX imagery to your wall.

You might like…

Best 4K TV 2024: Our favourite sets to buy right now

Best 4K TV 2024: Our favourite sets to buy right now

Kob Monney 2 months ago
Best in Show: Our favourite tech from CES 2024

Best in Show: Our favourite tech from CES 2024

Max Parker 2 months ago
Best Projectors 2024: The biggest screen in the home

Best Projectors 2024: The biggest screen in the home

Kob Monney 8 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words