LG’s big IFA 2019 announcement isn’t the V60 – say hello to the LG G8X

When LG teased a new phone launching at IFA 2019 boasting a similar dual-screen accessory to the V50, many assumed we’d be seeing a new entry to the V-series – the V60, for example.

That’s not the case, but that doesn’t mean LG is skipping launching anything smartphone-related at the huge tech show in Berlin. Instead of the V60 we’ve got the LG G8X ThinQ.

This latest LG flagship feels very much like a mash-up of the already available LG G8 and LG V50. It comes with an updated Dual Screen accessory that fixes many of our qualms with the original along with a Snapdragon 855 chipset, a duo of cameras on the back and a much smaller notch.

It’s that Dual Screen add-on that really feels like the interesting thing here. It acts as a secondary display that attaches to the G8X and folds over the phone when it’s not in use.

Related: Best cheap phones

Unlike the first iteration – which shipped alongside the V50 and wasn’t very good – the updated model packs the same specs as the actual display on the phone: 6.3-inch OLED panel, dewdrop notch and quad-HD+ resolution. It all has a much better hinge too, which is particularly noticeable when you’re using the second screen as a game controller. There’s even a handy screen on the outside of the second screen that’ll show you the time, calls and notifications.

This whole Dual Screen direction ultimately feels like a quick way to jump on the foldable bandwagon – which to be fair hasn’t gone that well for either Samsung or Huawei. We didn’t get any pricing or release details for the G8X, but it seems likely it’ll come bundled with the Dual Screen when you buy it.

Related: iPhone 11: what we know

The G8X itself is a nice, well-built phone with the specs you’d expect from a 2019 flagship. There’s 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, wireless charging a large 4000mAh battery. You’ll also find two cameras on the back: a main 12-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a secondary 13-megapixel camera for ultra-wide shots.

Max is one the longest-serving members of the Trusted Reviews team. He was features editor but his expertise on mobile phones and tablets meant he transitioned to the role of mobile, wearables and tab…

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More