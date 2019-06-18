LG’s affordable Galaxy Note 10 rival just leaked – and it looks ok

LG’s affordable Galaxy Note 10 rival, the Stylo 5, has ‘leaked’ online and it doesn’t look terrible.

The leak appeared on Android Headlines on Monday, which reported getting its hands on a series of “official renders”.

The images show a phone with a similar design to the Stylo 4, the headline feature being the handset’s stylus support. Outside of that it looks like a standard affordable Android phone featuring a single piece chassis, rear fingerprint scanner and solo camera sensor.

The leak didn’t mention any other specs, or how much the LG Stylo 5 will cost. The only other info we got about it is that it is “expected” to launch around July 15. The previous Stylo 4 was only available for a limited time on Amazon in the UK. It retailed for around $299 in the US.

Though the Stylo 5 may not have the wow factor of a flagship, its use of a stylus is unique at this price. The only other mainstream phones with stylus support are Samsung’s Galaxy Note line, which target the top end of the market.

We’ve always been fans of Note phones’ S Pen styluses, which make it quick and easy to take notes or edit documents on the go. So we’d be super excited to see similar functionality appear at the bottom end of the phone market.

The news follows several similar leaks about Samsung’s hotly anticipated next phablet, the Galaxy Note 10. Recent rumblings suggest the Galaxy Note 10 will have a completely reworked design, upgraded camera and wealth of new S Pen features. Samsung’s also expected to launch an even more premium Galaxy Note 10 Pro variant, though details about this are thin on the ground.

The move would make sense given Samsung’s Galaxy S10 release strategy. Samsung released a family of Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10 5G phones at its Unpacked event earlier this year.

The Galaxy Note 10 is expected to launch ahead of the IFA trade show in September.