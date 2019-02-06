LG could launch not one but two big flagship phones at MWC

We’re all expecting South Korean tech giant LG to unveil the LG G8 at MWC 2019, but a new report suggests that the company will also use the moment to lift the lid on its 5G-supporting LG V50 ThinQ at the same time.

The LG G8 looks like it has an awful lot going for it, but use of 5G networks is not one of them. The idea of launching the V50 ThinQ at the same time is apparently so it can go toe to toe with the 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 (via ETNews).

Otherwise, rumoured specifications look remarkably similar. The V50 ThinQ will also use the 7nm Snapdragon 855 processor, with a vapour chamber to manage cooling. It reportedly will pack a 6-inch display and include a 4000mAh battery – a little bigger than what looks to be powering the G8.

The report states that the LG V50 ThinQ will be sidling into North America and Europe in March, along with a launch in South Korea. That’s in contrast to the G8, which will almost certainly get a wider global release.

The wider exposure for the latter is interesting, because the publication also suggests that the G8 could be the last in LG’s G series. That, apparently, doesn’t mean that the V will be taking on the mantle solo, but that LG is considering another line to replace the G.

All very confusing, but we shall no doubt know more after LG’s upcoming MWC briefing, due to occur as the jamboree kicks off in Barcelona on February 24.

Would support for 5G make you more inclined to buy the LG V50 over the G8? Let us know what you think on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.