Seeing double? LG reveals release date of new dual screen phone

LG has teased a new dual-screen phone to be launched later this year, in a bid to reignite interest in its smartphones.

In a video posted on YouTube, LG has teased a new dual-screen display for its next smartphone. According to the video we can expect to see it unveiled on Friday the 6th of September, at the IFA trade show in Berlin. If similar to the LG V50 ThinQ, this extra screen will be an optional accessory that can be fixed onto a standard format smartphone. It’s an intriguing prospect that could be a workable alternative to foldable phones.

Aside from the eye-catching dual-screen accessory, the LG V50 ThinQ is also LG’s first ever 5G device. When we first got our hands on it, we reckoned it was very similar to the LG V40, and while we welcomed the arrival of 5G, we were skeptical of the dual screen being anything more than a gimmick. Our full review of the dual-screen version in action will be arriving on the site very soon, so keep your eyes peeled for our final verdict.

If you’d like to go for a full-fat foldable than a DIY device, then you’ll have a choice of devices within a couple of months. The Samsung Galaxy Fold hit the headlines at its launch for its innovative form factor; but just days after being given to tech journalists, screens of various sample units had malfunctioned. After months spent back in front of the drawing board, the Galaxy Fold will now be released in September.

The Huawei Mate X will be in direct competition with the Galaxy Fold, and we see reason for Samsung to be worried. In our brief hands-on with the device we felt more like a final product than Samsung’s offering, and is likely to be the best choice from the fledgling first-generation of foldables.

And in addition to these two big rivals, another folding phone is expected to hit the market soon, targeted squarely at nostalgic. The Motorola Razr 2019 will take the classic clamshell design but with a fully folding screen on its interior. It’s yet another interesting spin on the device, so we look forward to seeing whether the next LG phone could be a genuine competitor in this field despite not being a true foldable.

