LG M3 wireless OLED TV range starts rolling out

LG has announced the availability of the LG M3, which stands as the world’s first wireless OLED TV range.

After announcing the range at CES 2023 in January, LG has commenced rolling out the M3 wireless OLED TV range.

Initially available in South Korea, but due to make its way to the UK in September and the US later in the year, the LG M3 family offers a top-end 4K 120Hz OLED TV experience with one notable addition. Zero Connect technology means that any AV transmissions are handled wirelessly, with no unsightly HDMI cables involved, at transmission speeds of up to three times that of Wi-Fi 6E.

This is all achieved through the Zero Connect Box, which is a separate input box capable of pumping out real-time video and audio transmissions at 4K 120Hz. It can operate at a distance of up to 10 metres from the screen, and will identify the optimal transmission path to the TV.

The Zero Connect Box features an adjustable antenna that can be positioned according to the screen’s location, while it also supports HDMI 2.1, USB, RF, LAN and Bluetooth connectivity. It even supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos with its wireless AV transmissions.

Of course, these new LG TV sets aren’t truly wireless, as you’ll need to plug them into the mains. But the wire management sounds blissful, and it promises to make mounting your TV on a wall a far more pleasant experience.

We took an initial look at the LG M3 at CES back in January, and came away suitably impressed – if a little concerned at the likely price tag.

The M-series TVs are set to launch in the UK this September in 77, 82, and 97-inch sizes. Suffice to say, they’re not going to be cheap.

The LG 77M3 OLED Evo starts things off at £5,999.99, while the LG 83M3 OLED Evo costs £7,999.99. Topping the range, however, is the huge 97-inch LG 97M3 OLED Signature with its ultra-modern Gallery Design, at an eye-watering price of £27,999.99. Yowzer.