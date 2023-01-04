LG Signature OLED M3 TV can receive 4K 120Hz video wirelessly

LG has supplemented his 2023 OLED TV line-up at CES 2023 with a rather spectacular-seeming 97-inch display that can receive 4K 120Hz video and audio wirelessly.

The Signature OLED M3 TV set debuts the company’s Zero Connect technology, which means you don’t have to hook up your media players, audio receivers, or video games consoles directly to the display.

Instead they can be plugged into an external box, which can beam the content from up to 30-feet away. It’s not completely wireless, of course, but it does mean you’ll be able to stick all of those devices and unsightly cables out of sight.

The device can also connect to compatible soundbars wirelessly for an even more seamless experience. There are HDMI ports if you’d like to connect some devices in the traditional manner.

LG says this won’t result in any degradation in quality, thanks to an algorithm developed by LG in-house, which “identifies the optimal transmission path” and “minimise errors or disruptions” because it can identify people or pets moving around the room. In this instance, the algorithm will alter the path between the antenna and the set itself.

The Zero Connect box’s antenna can be rotated to ensure it aligns with the location of the TV, which is also voice enabled, meaning you can call out commands to the M3 or connected devices.

LG hasn’t been very forthcoming with price, release date or the other technical specs, but does say it has an integrated bracket that allows the M3 to sit flush against the wall when mounted, “presenting a chic, art gallery aesthetic that augments the TV’s outstanding self-lit picture quality.”

Our team on the ground at CES 2023 in Las Vegas will be on the show floor hoping to get a glimpse of what might be a show-stealing product.