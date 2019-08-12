Renders of the LG G8x show several major design changes — but fans will be glad to see one feature remain. Is it enough to take on the iPhone 11, Pixel 4 and Huawei Mate 30?

Renders of the upcoming LG G8x indicate that it will have a teardrop notch, an under-screen fingerprint scanner, and a larger screen. But audiophiles will be most pleased to note that the 3.5mm headphone is set to remain on the phone, especially now that even Samsung has dropped it from the Galaxy Note 10.

Related: Best Phones

The new device is expected to be unveiled at IFA 2019, which runs from September 6 to September 11 — shortly before we expect the iPhone 11 to be launched. LG must have a special device on its hands to compete with the most highly anticipated smartphone of the year. You can take a look at the renders in the video below:

The render in question comes from OnLeaks and PriceBaba. One of the biggest noticeable changes from the LG G8 is that the wide notch has been ditched in favour of a teardrop which houses the selfie camera. The screen itself is slightly bigger too, measuring 6.2 inches rather than 6.1 inches — and the lack of dedicated fingerprint scanner on the rear indicates that it will be positioned underneath the screen.

The biggest change for this device might not even be visible from the outside; the latest Snapdragon 855 Plus might well be the chip of choice for this smartphone. But we’ll have to wait until early September for the full details to be confirmed.

Related: Best Android Phones

For all the changes, some things will remain the same — for better or worse. That includes the 3.5mm headphone jack on the one hand, but on the other hand there’s still a dedicated button for Google Assistant. The camera set-up also looks very similar to that of its predecessor.

We hope the LG G8x packs in more innovation than we can see in the images, as we could only describe the LG G8 as “well-rounded but forgettable” in our review.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More