It’s often exciting to look ahead to the next major release of an operating system and the features that it brings with it, for many LG G7 owners, however, they’re just thankful that they’re finally getting their hands on last year’s Android Pie.

LG G7 owners across Europe have taken to Reddit to confirm that an update to Android Pie is finally hitting their phones. Users in regions including Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Poland and the UK (as well as the US) have all cited that a 1.4GB OTA (over-the-air) update notification has appeared on their devices.

At first glance, it appears that, as a result of LG’s rather heavy-handed LG UX overlay, you won’t readily see a difference between the pre and post-update user experience, however, there are some small tweaks that come with this fresh slice of Pie.

Inspired by Pie’s gesture-capable navigation buttons there’s now a similar solution available to G7 owners. There are also new volume controls, a preview when capturing screenshots, and the ability to lock your home screen app and widget placement, plus a few smaller additions. The May 1 Android security patch is also included.

If your LG G7 is yet to receive the update and you’re also based or bought your phone in Europe, yet more patience is all that we can really advise right now.

LG is notoriously lax when it comes to updating even its top-tier phones to subsequent releases of Android, however, there seems to be a particularly big disparity when it comes to the G7. Korean users have been able to enjoy the benefits of the Pie update for months, considering it released there in January.

This delay is made all the more damning by the fact that back in April 2018 LG announced that it had established in-house, what it called, the ‘Global Software Upgrade Center’.

Related: Android Q’s best features

According to the centre’s press release its efforts are aimed at, “providing customers worldwide with faster, timelier, smartphone operating system and software updates.” Due to the fact that we’re less than two months away from the one-year anniversary of Android Pie, it looks like they’ve still got a hell of a lot of work to do.