LG announces UK OLED Evo TV prices, begins rollout

LG has announced the roll-out of its 2022 OLED TVs in the UK, with several models now available to pre-order.

In the UK, pre-orders seem to deal with just the C2 and B2 models, the former now the recipient of the Evo panel technology seen in the 2021 that offers improved brightness. Pre-orders run until the end of March with some models only available in limited quantities, such as the 55-inch C2.

Pre-orders for the C2 model only stretch to the 55-inch model on the LG website, but John Lewis revealed what prices to expect from the 48- and 42-inch models back in February at £1399 and £1299 respectively. The 48-inch model is currently in stock if you want to jump on that now, while the 42-inch model is up for pre-order (like the other sets, that pre-order period ends on March 31st). The 48-inch model is exclusive to John Lewis & Partners.

Prices for the C2 on the LG website are £1898 for the 55-inch, £2699 for the 65-inch, £3699.98 for the 77-inch and £5499 for the 83-inch set. The B2 prices are £1799 for the 55-inch, £2599.98 for the 65-inch and £3599.98 for the 77-inch.

Across the pond, LG US the B2 series starts at $1499 (55-inch), $1999 (65-inch) and $3299 (77-inch), which are all available now. The C2 models start at $1399 for the 42-inches; $1499 for the 48-inch, $1799 for the 55-inch, $2499 for the 65-inch and $3499 for the 75-inch. The G2 model, which is currently LG’s top-of-the-range OLED and best suited for wall-mounting, hits the market with the 55-inch ($2199), 65-inch ($2999), 77-inch ($3999) and 83-inch ($6499). Those prices are similar to what the G1 was selling at when it launched in 2021.

Prices for Europe were revealed at the beginning of March, although not all of LG’s Europeans websites have been updated with their respective figures (Germany still says ‘coming soon’). On the French LG website, prices for the C2 OLED Evo models are as follows: €1399 (42-inch), €1499 (48-inch), €1999 (55-inch), €2699 (65-inch), €3799 (77-inch) and €5999 (83-inch).

The G2 OLED Evo series is €2499 (55-inch), €3299 (65-inch), €4999 (77-inch) and €6499 (83-inch).

If you’re an LG Member, you get a discount of about 5% if you order/pre-order online. If the prices for the new 2022 range are too dear for you then LG is offering a 10% discount across all of its 2021 TVs until March 29th.