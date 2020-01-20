This leak could be our first glimpse at the PS5’s user interface

A leak has emerged which appears to depict an image of the PS5 development kit’s user interface, providing a potential idea of the final console’s design.

First emerging on 4chan before being picked up by the usual circles on Reddit, the image features a user interface which is rather similar to what we’ve come to know on PS4, albeit with a darker tone of colour and different icons.

Sourced from an individual working at a studio who apparently already has access to PlayStation 5 development kits, the image appears to be legitimate judging by a number of factors, but it’s always important to take leaks like this with a grain of salt unless told otherwise.

At first glance it seems the development kits user interface is incredibly similar to its predecessor, likely so studios have a recognisable foundation to build upon when it comes to working on games. Icons, font and the overall design is largely unchanged – and it’s likely this doesn’t reflect the finished product.

However, take a closer look and there’s some interesting observations to make. To the right of ‘TTE’ you’ll see the Decima Engine logo, techonology which is currently used to power game such as Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding and Guerrilla’s Horizon Zero Dawn.

So, there’s a possibility that one of the aforementioned titles is being used to test Sony’s hardware, or a sequel to Aloy’s beloved debut is in development. Given it went on to sell millions of copies to widespread critical acclaim, this wouldn’t come as a huge surprise.

Other expected features such as friends, notifications, add-ons and trophies are present and accounted for. If they weren’t, we’d honestly be a little bit suspicious. Time will tell whether this leak rings true, as a PlayStation Meeting is rumoured in the coming weeks that will spill all the next-gen beans.

