League of Legends and Louis Vuitton could be gaming’s biggest fashion crossover yet

The League of Legends World Championship Final is about to commence in Paris, and it features the dawn of a new partnership between Riot Games and iconic fashion brand Louis Vuitton.

Having previously partnered with Square Enix to feature Final Fantasy XIII’s Lightning as the face of its fashion campaign, this isn’t the brand’s first foray into the world of videogames. However, it is certainly its most ambitious.

Today’s final showdown between China’s FunPlus Phoenix and Europe’s G2 Esports will see the winner take away the Summoner’s Cup – a towering trophy housed within a gorgeous case designed by Louis Vuitton. The case took over 900 hours to make, featuring a lovely screen on the chassis which we imagine is pretty damn heavy.

“We’re really excited about this partnership because it’s so multifaceted. It’s the first time in our history as a company we’ve brought in a partner across the game, across the sport and in real life,” a Riot Games representative explained at the Worlds 2019 press conference earlier this week.

Related: How to Watch Worlds 2019 Final

Louis Vuitton’s partnership doesn’t stop with the lavish trophy case, as Riot Games have helped designed some themed skins for select heroes which are now available in the MOBA, and this will soon extent to actual clothing fans will be able to purchase – which sounds pretty awesome.

Specifics on this collaboration sadly remain under wraps, with Riot telling us that we should “stay tuned” for additional announcements in the coming months. Fingers crossed we’ll hear more once Worlds is over and done with.

The fierce competition between FunPlus Phoenix and G2 Esports has already reached fever pitch, marking the first time a European team has reached the finals in such a tournament. They’re arguably the underdogs, so there’s no telling exactly how things will go down.

“I’ve never been to finals so I’m still pretty worried, but I believe if we adjust our form we can beat G2.” FunPlus’ manager told press earlier this weekend (via Fandom). G2’s Wunder sounded similarly focused: “When I go into the game and just play, I don’t care who the fans are cheering for. I just try and block it all out and play my own game.”

We’re at the finals right now and can’t wait to see all of the competitive chaos unfold, so keep it locked to Trusted Reviews for all the latest developments on the game and Riot’s ongoing partnership with Louis Vuitton. Here’s hoping it’s fabulous.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…