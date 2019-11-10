Here’s how to watch the Worlds 2019 Final: Stream, times, teams, and more

The League of Legends World Championship Final is almost upon us, with the showdown between G2 Esports and FunPlus Phoenix only a few hours away.

Riot Games’ hugely popular MOBA has morphed into one of the world’s biggest digital sports since its inception 10 years ago, and that shows no signs of slowing.

Yet another example of this popularity is the Worlds 2019 Final, which will see China’s FunPlus Phoenix take on Europe’s G2 Esports in a nail biting final where we genuinely don’t know what to expect.

Trusted Reviews are in Paris right now soaking up all the action, but if you’re unable to attend yourself, Riot will be making sure it’s nice and easy to watch the opening ceremony and match unfold online once it kicks off in just a few short hours.

Worlds 2019 Final stream – Where can I watch it?

The League of Legends World Championship Final will be streamed across a variety of platforms in its entirety, ensuring fans are able to soak in the opening ceremony and preceding match without missing a beat. Both are bound to be massive, so that’s a relief.

You’ll be able to watch the Worlds 2019 Final as it happens through the official YouTube and Twitch Channels, which will have the match available on-demand after the fact if you’re unable to watch it live. Chances are some highlights and post-game analysis will be available, too.

Worlds 2019 Final times – when is it?

The League of Legends World Championship Final will begin this afternoon at 12:00pm as G2 Sports and FunPlus Phoenix face off against one another. Obviously, its the final, so expect plenty of extra extravagance in the form of fireworks, performances and other bombastic happenings.

