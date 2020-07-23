Latest iOS 14 beta drops a massive iPhone 12 hint

Apple has released the latest public beta for iOS 14 and with it comes a big clue regarding the iPhone 12.

The third public beta for the forthcoming operating system contains a new Display Zoom mode suggesting the iPhone 12 range will include a 5.4-inch display model, as per a 9to5Mac report.

Display Zoom is an accessibility feature that allows users to make elements of the operating system, such as the icons and fonts, larger. The newest version of Display Zoom ranges makes it possible to set the Display Zoom mode on a 5.8-inch iPhone to a resolution of 960 x 2079, which equates to a 5.4-inch display.

Currently, the standard iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro is 5.8 includes while the iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 6.5-inch display, so this would be the smallest top-line iPhone in a while. If Apple does go this route it’d likely be as a result of the popularity of the iPhone SE 2020, which only has a 4.7-inch display.

Related: Best iPhone 2020

Recent rumours suggest Apple will adopt a 5.4-inch display for the iPhone 12 as the fourth phone in the range. According to speculation it would be more affordable than other devices, maybe even dropping for as little as £550. It is thought that this phone, along with the others in the range, might have a new design with squarer edges similar to those seen on the iPhone 5s model way back when.

Elsewhere in iOS 14 public beta 3, Apple has included the brand new clock widgets and a new icon for the Apple Music app.

Anyone with a compatible iPhone can download the iOS 14 public beta by registering with Apple’s software preview program. You’ll need to log in with your Apple ID and install a profile onto your phone before installing this beta and those to follow in the run up to the iOS 14 launch this autumn.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …