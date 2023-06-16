Larger Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover screen looks Razr-sharp

The release of the Moto Razr 40 Ultra and its massive cover screen has turned up the heat on Samsung’s Z Flip range, but the fifth-generation model looks ready to answer the call.

A newly-leaked render showcases Samsung’s efforts in making the cover screen much more functional, far beyond a home for quick settings and notifications.

The render published by MySmartPrice shows what’s thought to be a 3.4-inch Flip 5 cover screen in all its glory. Compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 4‘s paltry 1.9-inch panel, it’s a significant enhancement.

It won’t be quite as large as the 3.6-inch Moto Razr 40 Ultra, but will be larger than the 3.26-inch outer display on the Oppo Find N2 Flip.

We’ve seen potential renders made up from CAD documents before, but the leaker says this image from an anonymous source is the first actual image of the handset itself. The image shows the cover display being used as a viewfinder for the rear facing dual camera set-up, as well as the ability to control music playback.

A previous report this week claimed Samsung has worked with Google on optimised versions of Google Maps, Google Messages and YouTube, enabling users to glean much more functionality without flipping open the handset.

Given those are some of the most popular features for any smartphone, this will be a significant step forward for a range that hasn’t placed as important an emphasis on the cover screen to date.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to be officially unveiled next month at Unpacked alongside its Fold 5 stablemate and the Galaxy Watch 6 range of smartwatches.