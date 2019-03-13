Sony fixes Android TV bug preventing Kodi installs

When Kodi users reported an inability to install the media streaming software on Sony-made Android TV devices, many suspected foul play.

Kodi itself claimed Sony was deliberately blocking the legal software due to its association with piracy, while users also railed against the tech giant and swore off buying a Sony TV

The makers of the software, initially accused Sony of “actively preventing users from installing Kodi on their newer Android TVs”. However, back in January, Sony insisted the problem was down to a bug attributed to a “certain letter combination” in the software’s package ID.

Sony promised to issue a fix, and that fix has now arrived in a firmware update. The update for models XBR-65A9F, XBR-55A9F XBR-75Z9F and XBR-65Z9F takes care of the problem, much to the delight of Sony Android TV owners. In a support page, Sony says the firmware update “Resolves a condition where you are unable to install the Kodi app.”

Kodi has consistently distanced itself from makers of third-party add-on developers who have created tools for the illegal streaming of copyrighted media content. The so-called fully-loaded Kodi boxes, which feature an array of working add-ons, have been banned in the UK, but the software itself is completely legal.

The open source software is developed by the not-for-profit XMBC organisation and is pitched as a media centre designed to harness users’ legally owned music, video, podcasts and games.

The latest version is Kodi 18, which brings support for retro gaming emulators, while there’s are new DRM decryption tools to enable content owners to make their subscription-based music and video services available via Kodi.

Do you buy Sony's explanation that a bug had prevented Kodi installs on Android TV sets? Or was this an aborted clampdown.