Give your homemade Kodi box some official sheen with this Raspberry Pi case

The Raspberry Pi microcomputer has been a gateway to the Kodi media server software for many budding makers. With a Raspberry Pi, a microSD card and an HDMI cable, it’s relatively easy to access the best of what Kodi offers directly from the main screen in the home.

So, it makes perfect sense that Kodi would offer a Raspberry Pi case to keep that motherboard protected, while offering easy access to the ports and SD cards. The second-generation of the Kodi-branded case is now available to buy directly from accessory-maker Flirc in the US and from The Pi Hut in the UK. The limited edition case is $19.95 in the US and £18 in the UK.

It offers a better fit with the Raspberry Pi 3, an aluminium construction and a built in heat sink to keep your Pi from boiling over. The GPIO ports are also accessible through a slot on the bottom of the case. There’s also a new polished, soft touch plastic finish.

“Our second generation case reimagined and redesigned with the Kodi Team,” Flirc writes. “The perfect home for your new Raspberry Pi running Kodi, it’s unique, special, and in limited quantity. The case was designed to not only be functional for your Raspberry Pi, but to be drop dead gorgeous. It’s made of beautiful aluminium core that is sandwiched between two black, soft touch shells that feel amazing in your hands. But once it’s out of your hands, it blends in with your entertainment system.”

Kodi remains a controversial piece of software, despite being completely legal. The add-ons created by third-party developers have been widely used to illegally stream copyrighted content like like sports and hit shows like Game of Thrones. However, in its purest form, Kodi makes it easy to access all of your stored media, streamed over a local network.

