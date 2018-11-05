The fifth and final beta build of Kodi v18 Leia has just dropped and, while this is a significant moment, it isn’t exactly the most exciting release.

There are no major new features to discuss − just a range of bug fixes and small tweaks.

The XBMC Foundation has listed the main changes in a blog post. These are as follows:

Fix repository connection issues on Windows which affected certain CPU types

Some improvements to Android video playback

Some improvements to OS X resolution switching

Support for Radio Data RDS (RDS) if the PVR backend supports this

Try to find the best matching resolution automatically for refresh rate switching if the user has not made a selection in resolution whitelist setting

Update Chorus2 web interface which contains security and general fixes

General code improvements and cleanup

A more extensive list of changes is available to view on the Kodi v18 (Leia) wiki page and the XBMC github repository.

“We hereby present you the fifth and last Beta build of Kodi v18 as we are heading towards the final release,” Kodi’s latest blog post, announcing the fifth beta, reads.

“Next step will be Release candidates where our focus will be on solving bugs and possible usability problems. So far it has been proven to be quite solid to use as a daily driver for those who were brave enough to try it out.”

As ever though, Kodi recommends creating a backup before giving Leia a try.

Leia will bring big improvements for how Kodi handles music libraries and live TV (thanks to support for USB tuners), and add support for game emulators, controllers, and generic DRM.

There’s still no word on when the final release will actually be, but we hopefully won’t have that much longer to wait.

Beta 4 arrived little more than a week ago, and Kodi says that “several tens of thousands” of users are already using Leia, which is helping the XBMC Foundation to work out what kinks it needs to iron out.

Let us know what you think of Kodi 18 Leia on Twitter @TrustedReviews.