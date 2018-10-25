Kodi 18 Leia beta 4 released with one seriously killer new addons feature

The final build of Kodi 18 Leia is expected to be released by the end of the year, but one of it’s best new features isn’t technically a new feature at all.

Kodi 18 Leia beta 4 is now available to download, and one of the biggest changes in the new version is the removal of pre-installed binary Kodi addons from the install package.

For many users, this will make download Kodi a far less arduous process, as the size of the file looks set to shrink dramatically. Instead, binary add-ons – which are things like PVRs, screensavers, and visualisations – will be housed in a central repository for you to install separately, just like some of the other addons Kodi users might be familiar with.

Now that the Kodi software you download will just feature the basics, it also means you don’t have to download an entire build just to refresh your binary addons, as they can be updated independent of the larger platform.

The new binary repository is currently available for Kodi v18 Leia on Android, macOS and Windows, and you can find Kodi downloads for all manner of operating systems – including Android and iOS – here. Note that the iOS version retains pre-installed binary addons due to “platform limitations”.

Alternatively, the full Kodi 18 Leia beta 4 change log is available to view on GitHub and there’s a blog post on the group’s website offering an overview of the key changes.

Let us know what you think of Kodi 18 Leia on Twitter @TrustedReviews.