Kobo Elipsa 2E note taking e-reader announced

Jon Mundy

Kobo has announced the Elipsa 2E, a new super-sized premium e-reader that can also be used to take notes.

Like the first-generation Kobo Elipsa and the Amazon Kindle Scribe, you can combine eBook reading with scrawling down notes using the bundled stylus. These notes can be taken on a distinct notebook section, or you can annotate your downloaded books and documents.

Handwriting detection software can translate your notes into digital text, while cloud integration means you can export your notes.

The new Kobo Stylus 2 has a more ergonomic design than before, and is now rechargable using a USB-C port near the rear. There’s an eraser function on the rear of the pen too, allowing you to instantly rub out any errors. It attaches magnetically to the thick side of the Elipsa 2E.

Like the original Elipsa, the Kobo Elipsa 2E packs a 10.3-inch E ink touchscreen display with a 300ppi resolution. ComfortLight PRO technology is said to reduce blue light and eyestrain.

There’s 32GB of storage as standard, and Kobo promises weeks of battery life on a single charge.

Kobo is keen to push its green credentials here, with the Elipsa 2E exterior made up of 85 per cent recycled plastic, including 10 per cent ocean-bound plastic. You can buy a new Kobo Elipsa 2E SleepCover case for the e-reader, which is made up of 97 per cent recycled plastic.

Kobo has also today announced the launch of Kobo Plus, a subscription reading service that lets you read or listen to as many eBooks and audiobooks as you want from the Kobo Store for £8.99 a month. You’ll need to pay £11.99 a month if you want to do both.

The Kobo Elipsa 2E goes on sale for £349.99 on April 19 over on the Kobo website.

