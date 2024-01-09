JBL announces new portable speakers with Auracast compatibility

JBL has announced a new series of portable speakers at CES 2024, with the big new common feature being Auracast compatibility.

The JBL Xtreme 4, JBL Clip 5 and JBL Go 4 provide solid upgrades to the company’s dependable portable speaker range, but the stand out feature is greatly expanded options for stereo or multi-speaker pairing through Auracast. Check out our explainer on Auracast if you want to learn more.

All three speakers also feature Bluetooth v5.3 with LE audio, as well as an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating.

What with this being 2024, JBL has found a way to get AI in there somewhere. The JBL Xtreme 4 features AI Sound Boost, which reportedly analyses audio in real time and adjusts the acoustics to produce more powerful and less distorted sound.

The Xtreme 4 is undoubtedly the big hitter among this new trio, with two woofers, two drivers, and “dual-pumping JBL Bass Radiators”. It also packs a large replaceable battery that can apparently carry the speaker through a full 24 hours of playback. Alternatively, you can use that large battery as a power bank to charge your phone.

If portability is more of a priority, the other two speakers are here for you. The mid-sized JBL Clip 5 offers a redesigned carabiner with a bigger and more accessible opening, making it easier to clip onto things. JBL has also increased the driver power, while the battery supplies up to 12 hours of playback time.

The smallest speaker of the three is the JBL Go 4, which features a refreshed design with a wider and more durable strap. You’ll get an estimated 7 hours of playback time out of it.

JBL is one of the more reliable portable audio companies on the market, especially when it comes to getting bangs for your buck. We reviewed the JBL Clip 4 Eco last year and found it to be “a simple, good-sounding Bluetooth portable speaker”, which just about sums up the appeal of the brand.

The JBL Xtreme 4 goes in sale on the JBL website in March at a price of €349.99, while the compact JBL Go 4 will be available in April for €49.99. Finally, the JBL Clip 5 goes on sale in May for €69.99.