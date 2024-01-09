Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

JBL announces new portable speakers with Auracast compatibility

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

JBL has announced a new series of portable speakers at CES 2024, with the big new common feature being Auracast compatibility.

The JBL Xtreme 4, JBL Clip 5 and JBL Go 4 provide solid upgrades to the company’s dependable portable speaker range, but the stand out feature is greatly expanded options for stereo or multi-speaker pairing through Auracast. Check out our explainer on Auracast if you want to learn more.

All three speakers also feature Bluetooth v5.3 with LE audio, as well as an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating.

JBL Xtreme 4 lifestyle shot

What with this being 2024, JBL has found a way to get AI in there somewhere. The JBL Xtreme 4 features AI Sound Boost, which reportedly analyses audio in real time and adjusts the acoustics to produce more powerful and less distorted sound.

The Xtreme 4 is undoubtedly the big hitter among this new trio, with two woofers, two drivers, and “dual-pumping JBL Bass Radiators”. It also packs a large replaceable battery that can apparently carry the speaker through a full 24 hours of playback. Alternatively, you can use that large battery as a power bank to charge your phone.

JBL Clip 5 lifestyle shot

If portability is more of a priority, the other two speakers are here for you. The mid-sized JBL Clip 5 offers a redesigned carabiner with a bigger and more accessible opening, making it easier to clip onto things. JBL has also increased the driver power, while the battery supplies up to 12 hours of playback time.

The smallest speaker of the three is the JBL Go 4, which features a refreshed design with a wider and more durable strap. You’ll get an estimated 7 hours of playback time out of it.

JBL Clip 4 Eco lifestyle shot

JBL is one of the more reliable portable audio companies on the market, especially when it comes to getting bangs for your buck. We reviewed the JBL Clip 4 Eco last year and found it to be “a simple, good-sounding Bluetooth portable speaker”, which just about sums up the appeal of the brand.

The JBL Xtreme 4 goes in sale on the JBL website in March at a price of €349.99, while the compact JBL Go 4 will be available in April for €49.99. Finally, the JBL Clip 5 goes on sale in May for €69.99.

You might like…

Apple Vision Pro ad released on eve of CES

Apple Vision Pro ad released on eve of CES

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
MSI Claw takes on Steam Deck and ROG Ally with Intel Core Ultra power

MSI Claw takes on Steam Deck and ROG Ally with Intel Core Ultra power

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Sony and Siemens steal Apple’s thunder with spatial VR headset

Sony and Siemens steal Apple’s thunder with spatial VR headset

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Sony just used a PS5 DualSense controller to drive its Afeela car

Sony just used a PS5 DualSense controller to drive its Afeela car

Chris Smith 11 hours ago
Samsung Ballie robot returns as an AI projector, smart home controller and dog monitor

Samsung Ballie robot returns as an AI projector, smart home controller and dog monitor

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
Galaxy Book 4 x Microsoft Copilot brings AI boost for Galaxy phone users

Galaxy Book 4 x Microsoft Copilot brings AI boost for Galaxy phone users

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words