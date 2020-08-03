Google has finally made the Pixel 4a official and it’ll be available to pre-order from September. But is there a Pixel 4a XL model too?

Over a year ago Google launched both the Pixel 3a and 3a XL and the search engine giant has gotten into the swing of releasing two versions of a phone – a smaller one and an XL one.

Is there a Pixel 4a XL?

There will not be a Pixel 4a XL, with the Pixel 4a the only model currently for sale.

If you’ve been following the leaks and rumours then this might not come as too much of a shock as it’s been suggested for a while they’ll only be one model to buy.

Still, this will no doubt come as a blow to those looking for the excellent camera offered here, but with a larger screen and battery. With the Pixel 4a you’ve got a comparatively small 5.8-inch OLED display with a cutout for the front camera. That’s far smaller than most of the Android competition, which regularly pack displays of at least 6.5-inches.

This is both good and bad news. It’s good as the Pixel 4a offers those who don’t want a huge phone an option, just as Apple does with the iPhone SE 2. It seems like small phones might be having their year, as Apple is rumoured to be launching an even smaller version of the iPhone 12 with a 5.4-inch panel.

Of course, the opposite side is there’s a smaller battery inside and the phone will likely be too small for those with big hands or those who consume a lot of media on their phones.

Other Pixel 4a features include a 12-megapixel camera, Snapdragon 730 chipset, 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage

