Is there a Disney Plus party extension?

Disney Plus recently launched in the UK, but new social distancing measures mean it’s impossible to invite your pals round to watch Moana. There are a couple of ways you can sync up and catch a show together, but it will cost you a little extra.

There’s a fairly straightforward extension you can get called Disney Plus Party, which lets you sync up videos and chat with your friends in a simple dialogue box.

You can download this through Chrome here, but unfortunately it’s not available on other browsers like Firefox or Safari.

Related: Disney Plus vs Netflix

It comes with a couple of other problems, too. The first being that it will cost you an extra £1.89 to use. It’s not a huge sum to fork out, but if you have a big group of friends you want to watch stuff with there might be one or two people who grumble about the extra cost.

Everyone also has to cough up for a Disney Plus subscription for the extension to work.

The second big problem is that – according to some of the reviews – the add-on is super buggy at the moment. Responding to criticisms, the developer said: “This version of the extension is quite buggy and has not been updated in about a week. This is not my fault; I am waiting for Google to approve the updates.”

As a workaround, the developer has released a temporary, updated version of the extension here, but that’s also quite new and might still be a little rough around the edges.

Another (paid) option is to get TwoSeven. You’ll still need to have a subscription to Disney Plus if you go for this, but the benefit here is that TwoSeven works across multiple streaming services and you can use either Chrome or Firefox.

Subscriptions are actually a little cheaper at the moment too. For just $3 you can sync up on Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Video and Disney Plus. And rather than just having a text box to chat with, you can also use video to talk with your mates.

Related: Best 4K TVs

Again, some users report a few bugs cropping up, but the developers seem to be fairly reactive in handling outages and issues that crop-up.

Senior staff writer Ruth started her career at Metro newspaper, working as a staff writer for the features section. After a brief stint working on a new channel for VICE UK, she joined the Trusted Reviews team in 2019 as…