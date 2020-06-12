Is Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS5 a standalone game?

During yesterday’s Sony PS5 Future of Gaming event, Sony surprised many with the announcement of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a new adventure featuring the lead character from the beloved animated film Into The Spider-Verse.

At the time, it wasn’t entirely clear whether this was a brand new standalone game for the Sony PS5 or an expansion of the excellent Marvel’s Spider-Man. The brief teaser trailer shown during the event did little to shed light on things.

However, it seemed there was some clarity from Sony executive Simon Rutter, in an interview with the Telegraph on Friday morning. He called it an expansion and enhancement of the original.

“I guess you could call it an expansion and an enhancement to the previous game,” he said. “There’s a substantial Miles Morales component – which is the expansion element – but also within the game as well there’s been major enhancements to the game and the game engine, obviously deploying some of the major PS5 technology and features.”

A source also told Bloomberg that the game might be a little more like the Uncharted Lost Legacy spin-off than a fully-fledged game.

However, that’s since been contradicted by The developer Insomniac Games, which is owned by Sony Interactive Entertainment. In a tweet today, the studio today said it’ll reveal more about the “standalone game at a future date.”

Well, you’d think the developer would know best, right? So which is it? Unfortunately there’s no clarity right now and not everyone’s on the same page.

The hint it may be an expansion rather than a standalone game has already drawn criticism in some circles, particularly from a Vice article entitled: “Black People Are Always The Side Story.”

Author Gita Jackson wrote: “They want Black players to know they’re appreciated, so they’ll develop the game with Miles Morales. But Black players can’t expect the same depth of experience that their white peers do.”

