Is Man United vs Chelsea on TV in the UK? How to watch live

How to watch Man United vs Chelsea It’s a big game in the race for the top-four in the Premier League, but is it on TV? Here’s how to watch Man United vs Chelsea live on TV and online

Life’s a struggle for Man United just now. The season is frizzling out with not much to play for, their biggest rivals are about to face off for the Premier League title and look destined to meet in the Champions League final too.

Sure, there’s a new manager in place, but the club is probably years from competing at the top of the English and European games.

A loss against Arsenal at the weekend desperately damaged the hopes for a top four spot, but United can revive them tonight with a win at Chelsea; a club also experiencing some turmoil.

The Blues are looking to consolidate 3rd spot having fallen out of the title race and Champions League. Thomas Tuchel’s men do have the FA Cup to look forward to in a couple of weeks, though.

As this is a rearranged fixture, taking place on an unconventional night for Premier League action, many have wondered whether the game will actually be on TV, live in the UK. Here’s how to watch Close vs Man United on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Man United vs Chelsea kick-off time

Man United vs Chelsea kicks-off at 7:45pm UK time on Thursday April 28. United are hosts and the game is being played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

How to watch Man United vs Chelsea

Sky Sports has the rights to this one. You can join coverage of Man United vs Chelsea Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 7:00pm.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription of sorts to watch the game. If you don’t have a standard sub’ through the satellite dish or cable platform, you can watch online via the Now streaming platform.

You can buy day, week or month-long passes at Now TV, with mobile passes also available. Right now you can get six months of Now TV for £20 a month.

Watch safely with a VPN

