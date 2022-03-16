Is Arsenal vs Liverpool live on TV? How to watch the game in the UK

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool in the Premier League: It’s a massive Premier League game on Wednesday night, but is Arsenal vs Liverpool live on TV?

After Manchester City could only manage a scoreless draw with Crystal Palace on Monday night, this game suddenly has massive ramifications for the Premier League title race.

With a win tonight, Liverpool could close within a single point of Pep Guardiola’s men at the top of the table, with nine games to go. However, even after eight straight league wins, the Anfield club would be unwise to count their chickens with a tough evening ahead.

Arsenal are in excellent form with five straight wins in the Premier League and Mikel Arteta’s men have looking like hot favourites for fourth place, and Champions League qualification.

Tonight’s game between the Premier League’s two form clubs is the fourth meeting between Arsenal and Liverpool this season. Liverpool have two wins and Arsenal earned a nil-nil draw at Anfield in what was ultimately a losing effort in the semi final of the EFL cup.

A great evening of Premier League action awaits, on TV and online. Here’s how to watch tonight on Sky Sports.

Arsenal vs Liverpool kick-off time

Arsenal vs Liverpool kicks off at 8:15pm UK time on Wednesday March 16. Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium plays host. The other Premier League game tonight is Brighton vs Tottenham and it gets underway at 7:30pm.

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool

This is a rescheduled fixture from January 31. It was initially a game assigned to Sky Sports, who retain the rights for tonight’s game. You can watch from 7:30pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

You’ll need an active Sky Sports subscription to tune in to the game. If you don’t have access through the satellite or cable platform, there’s always the option of the online, a la carte Now streaming platform.

Watch tonight on Sky Sports on your best TV, best laptop or best smartphone.

You can buy day, week or month-long passes at Now TV, with mobile passes also available.

