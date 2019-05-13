The next iPhone will come in two refreshing new colours − Report

Two brand new colours could be in the works for the sequel to iPhone’s high-selling iPhone XR handset, and they’ll reportedly replace two of the shades in the current lineup.

According to a new report, the successor to the iPhone XR will be available in green and lavender colour schemes, with coral and blue apparently set to be ditched. The new options sound refreshing, conjuring up visions of a meadow at the height of summer… just me?

The report comes from Japanese blog Macotakara, which claims its source has connections to Apple’s hardware supply chain and accessory manufacturers.

In the same blog post, Macotakara adds that the successor to the iPhone XS and XS Max — which could be called the iPhone 11 — will be sold alongside official silicone cases in white, black, spearmint, yellow, lilac, and Product(RED) colours.

The iPhone XR has been the silver lining on the dark cloud of Apple’s recent middling sales figures; it has outperformed the more premium XS variants, and aside from the lower price, part of its appeal has been the range of eye-catching colours in which it’s available.

In our review we dubbed it the ideal iPhone for most people, unless you care about an OLED screen to the tune of £250. In that case we’d recommend going for the XS.

Apple isn’t the only manufacturer that has jazzed up its handsets with funky colours. The canary yellow version of the Samsung Galaxy S10e certainly turns heads (and not necessarily in a good way).

The Honor 10‘s attractive pearlescent rear design belies its budget price, while the Oppo RX17 Pro has a glossy back panel that reveals a swirling S shape when it catches the light.

Do you like the sound of the alleged new iPhone XR colour options? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.